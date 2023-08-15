Are you Ready for Your Next Vacation Destination?

Dreaming of escaping to paradise? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the best tropical vacation spots that promise sun-kissed beaches, lush landscapes and unforgettable adventures. Whether you’re a beach lover, an adrenaline junkie or a nature enthusiast, these destinations have something to offer for everyone. So, pack your bags and get ready for an extraordinary tropical getaway!

When choosing the best tropical islands to visit, consider the weather and the best times to visit in each region. Check if the location has hurricanes or a monsoon season so you can bypass these months. If you’re looking for the best tropical vacation spots for families, check if there’re activities like water sports, hiking and wildlife tours available to keep everyone entertained and, if on a tight budget, to ensure you get the most affordable tropical vacation, some prior research needs to be made, such as comparing the prices of accommodations, flights and activities and possibly booking these well in advance.

The Top Tropical Vacation Destinations

Maldives

The Maldives’ tropical islands are a haven of tranquility. Located in the Indian Ocean, it’s made up of around 1,200 islands spanning over 293km and is full of romance and relaxation but has also become one of the affordable tropical vacations for couples, especially with more and more airlines now operating flights here. It’s not just for couples though, as many Maldives resorts offer family-friendly accommodations and fun activities. The Maldives has two seasons, wet between June and November and dry between December and March.

There are over 130 different resorts to choose from here, catering to different activities and budgets. For a glamorous trip, One & Only Reethi Rah resort is one of the highest-rated here, with 128 thatch-roof villas over the water, in lush jungles or on white sandy beaches, perfect for unwinding. Dusit Thani resort has the largest infinity pool in the Maldives, tennis courts and your own personal butler, while Kurumba resort is the biggest, with a spa, sauna, steam room, tennis courts and beaches, and is close to the international airport. Maybe even stay at different resorts!



Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Archipelago’s pristine coastline and remote, laid-back feel makes it a perfect tropical vacation destination. It has fantastic, tropical weather year-round but is at its best between April and October. No matter which of the 13 main islands you visit — from the busy and vibrant Efate Island to the least populated, Mavea Island — there’s plenty to do and see. Other than relaxing on the beaches, explore the Nanda and Matevulu Blue Holes, witness cascading waterfalls, surf, zipline, go diving or consider taking the Mt. Yasur Volcano Day Tour or the Full Day Vanuatu Cultural, Blue Lagoon and Rarru Rentapai Tour. You can even take a day trip to neighboring Fiji, New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.

Where you stay depends on what you’re after, as some islands are geared towards families, while others are towards honeymooners. You can even experience an authentic and traditional Vanuatu experience in a guesthouse run by locals.

Official Tourism Website: Here.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

50 minutes from Tahiti, Bora Bora is one of the islands in The Islands of Tahini and more specifically, the Society Islands. Surrounded by a ring of coral reefs, explore the romance of the turquoise water, lush, tropical vegetation and the stunning valley of Mount Otemanu, blossoming with hibiscus. The small island is home to white sand beaches lined with coconut trees, where you can relax at a beach resort or in an overwater bungalow, thatched-roof villa.

Go scuba diving with tropical-colored fish and giant manta rays or simply relax in the warm, shallow waters of Matira Beach. For accommodation, some top resorts include the InterContinental Le Moana Resort, Four Seasons Resort, Le Bora Bora, The St. Regis, Conrad Bora Bora Nui and the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa.

Official Tourism Website: Here.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a great destination for sunshine without the extreme heat. It’s filled with natural beauty and sub-tropical climate, along with welcoming locals, natural attractions and varied cuisine with French, Creole, Chinese and Indian influences. Located in the Indian Ocean, whether you’re honeymooners soaking up the sun on the sandy beaches or a family hiking in the jungle or snorkeling in the clear waters with the dolphins, there’s truly an abundance of relaxing activities to do here.

Snorkel in the Blue Bay Marine Park, Explore Black River Gorges National Park, watch a Sega performance, view the colorful layers of sand at Chamarel, go zip lining or kitesurfing or spend the day relaxing in the tropical playground of Ile aux Cerfs. This is truly a tropical vacation.

Official Tourism Website: Here.

Hawaii, USA

If you don’t want to venture too far from home and are after cheap beach vacations in the US, how about heading over to Hawaii? This is one of the best tropical destinations and one of the best beach vacations in the US. Each of the four main islands — Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu — is different. For nature and peace, head to Kauai, for a rural escape with lava flows and active volcanoes, head to Hawaii, for shopping, Maui is where it’s at and for a mixture of nature and culture, head to Oahu.

Close to home, you can experience the best of tropical vacations, from snorkeling with tropical fish among colorful reefs, visiting state parks and waterfalls, surfing and witnessing abundant wildlife. Plus, it’s all at affordable prices.

Official Tourism Website: Here.

Other fantastic tropical vacation locations include Costa Rica, Thailand, Seychelles, Fiji, Bali, The Bahamas and the Caribbean tropical island of Jamaica.

This list of tropical islands gives you an idea of some of the best tropical vacation spots around the world. From Mauritius to Hawaii to Vanuatu, we hope we’ve given you some interesting ideas for some of the best beach vacations in the world. Many of these are all-inclusive tropical vacations, meaning you pay for a resort package inclusive of accommodation and meals, where you don’t even have to leave the resort. Regardless, it’s time to start planning your dream vacation and create lasting memories that have you itching to return.