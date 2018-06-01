Where Will You Vacation This Summer?

More people than ever are choosing to travel this summer, taking advantage of no school and slow days at work. In the US alone, summer travel is up about 7% according to a poll by travel planning site, TripAdvisor.

Warm weather and sandy beaches reign during the summer months, with some of the most popular destinations ranging from Mexico to Bali. Wherever you choose to travel in the next few months, take these summer vacation ideas into consideration before booking a flight.

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

When most people think of summer vacations in Mexico, Cancun comes to mind — but in recent years, Playa del Carmen has given Cancun a run for its money. While Playa del Carmen is only about an hour south of Cancun, it’s remarkably cheaper and more accessible to vacationers.

Boasting a smaller population and fewer crowds in general, it’s a lot easier to get a bite to eat or find a spot on the beach here. A short way off shore is the island of Cozumel, which offers spectacular scuba diving during the summer months.

Playa del Carmen also has a majestic eco-park (perfect for kids), an underground river and natural aquarium where the whole family can go snorkeling.

Expect plenty of water sports like surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking available.Photo Credit: Getty Images

San Diego, CA

San Diego consistently ranks as one of the best summer vacations in the US. As family-friendly cities go, San Diego is one of the best.

Theme parks abound including SeaWorld and Legoland in addition to an enormous zoo, which houses over 650 species and sub-species. As it’s on the coast of California, expect plenty of water sports like surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking.

Aside from its beautiful beaches, there are also plenty of places to cool off, from water parks to aquatic centers and even splash pads in the city. Plus, no visit to San Diego is complete without a visit to Balboa Park where you can find outdoor concerts, a science museum and an international village.

Celebrate the best of music, food and culture on a trip to TorontoPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Toronto, Canada

Toronto’s a happening place, which makes it ideal as a summer vacation spot. Big name musical acts perform all over the city and summer festivals abound, celebrating the best in music, food and culture.

Aside from an essential stroll through hip Kensington Market or bustling Chinatown, there are plenty of sightseeing destinations in Toronto. Enjoy the best view of the city from the CN Tower and explore Toronto’s own castle estate, Casa Loma.