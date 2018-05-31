From Inlet to Island to Cape, These are Some of Florida’s Most Beautiful Natural Places

Florida has much to offer visitors. With gorgeous beaches, interesting caves and a beautiful interior, there’s truly something for everyone. If you’re looking to enjoy some of these pristine beaches with the added opportunity to see some incredible animals, state parks are the way to go.

You can camp overnight, go for the day or just an afternoon — no matter how much time you spend at one, your time will packed full of fun and excitement. Here are some of the best state parks in Florida.

St. George Island State Park

If you are looking for miles of natural, undeveloped beaches and plenty of outdoor activities, check out St. George Island State Park. Popular activities here include swimming, sunbathing, boating, fishing, camping and just enjoying nature. Dolphins are a common sight as are numerous species of shore birds and sea turtles in the summer months.

You can come and stay awhile with both electric and primitive campsites conveniently located inside the park.

Caladesi Island State Park is known for gorgeous stretches of untouched beachPhoto Credit: Getty Images

Caladesi Island State Park

Caladesi Island State Park preserves one of the only remaining undeveloped islands along the Gulf Coast of Florida. The beautiful white sand beaches attract visitors looking to enjoy sunbathing, beachcombing and swimming. There are also both paddling and hiking trails on the island, offering plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife and enjoy the natural surroundings.

Bring your dog, your kids and your beach towels and spend a fun day on Honeymoon Island.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Honeymoon Island State Park

Honeymoon Island State Park is another great place to go for outdoor recreation. The island has more than 4 miles of beautiful beaches perfect for swimming and fishing. There’s also a pet-friendly section of the beach, so feel free to bring along Fido.

A three mile nature trail called the Osprey Trail offers opportunities to enjoy the forest and perhaps spot a nesting eagle or great horned owl. There’s also amenities such as a cafe with food and beverages as well as rentals such as bikes, kayaks, umbrellas and beach chairs.