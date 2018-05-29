×
Little boy standing in ocean with snorkel mask on
Snorkeling at Looe Key will afford you sights of 50 types of living coral and over 150 species of fish.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Underwater Adventure: 7 of Florida's Best Snorkeling Spots

Loren Eaton
Loren Eaton
  /  May 29, 2018

What Marvels Will You Spot Beneath the Waves?

When I reached my early teens, I made a decision: I was going to learn how to scuba dive. It seemed a natural decision for someone living in South Florida, and I’ll admit that sinking 60 feet below the waves is an amazing otherworldly experience. But scuba diving also isn’t for everyone.

Mandatory training. Expensive equipment. Real safety risks. No wonder so many people prefer snorkeling over suiting up with oxygen tanks and respirators. Fortunately, the continental United States offers more than a few excellent snorkeling opportunities, especially in the Sunshine State. Read on to learn more about some of the best snorkeling in Florida.

Looe Key National Marine Sanctuary

Though Big Pine Key lacks much of the good-natured debauchery that defines neighboring islands such as Key West, even the most party-hearty snorkelers should put it on their bucket lists. Why? Because Big Pine Key abuts Looe Key National Marine Sanctuary, one of the most gorgeous snorkeling spots in the nation.

Located roughly five nautical miles from Big Pine, the Sanctuary contains a U-shaped reef and (thanks to federal restrictions) amazing sea life. You’ll see 50 types of living coral and over 150 species of fish. Guided snorkeling tours are generally inexpensive, starting at about $30 USD for adults.

Plus, those who also enjoy diving can check out the wreck of the Adolphus Busch, a nearby ship sunk 110 feet deep.

This is a close-up photo of the thirty-foot statue in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Florida of the Christ of the Abyss statue. It is a replica of a statue that is in the Mediterranean Sea.John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is famous for its underwater statue of Jesus called Christ of the Abyss.Photo Credit: Getty Images

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Containing an area of 70 square miles, John Pennekamp State Park may not be America’s biggest park, but it’s certainly one of the more unique. See, the vast majority of the park lies underwater. It’s famous across Monroe county for its excellent diving and an eight-and-a-half-foot-tall underwater statue of Jesus called Christ of the Abyss.

Kayaking opportunities and glass-bottomed-boat rides also draw visitors.

So does the park’s snorkeling spots. The more athletic can rent a space on a tour boat to take them three miles out to the closest reef. Realize, though, that you’ll be treading water for a good 90 minutes since you can’t touch the seabed. You can also enjoy a less strenuous outing by paddling off of Cannon Beach, which contains a Spanish shipwreck a mere 100 feet from shore.

You May Also Like:
See Also:
Family Vacations Activities
Family Summer Vaction Ideas
Find Cheap Hotels
Travel to Honolulu Hawaii
USA Family Vacation Ideas

Searching for shark teeth in Venice Beach, Florida , using a Florida shovelDive down to the ocean floor to dig up a handful of fossilized shark teeth.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Venice Beach

Sea life is also a main attraction at Venice Beach, located in Venice itself, a sleepy Southwest Florida community. Only the marine critters everyone comes here to see aren’t, well, alive. Due to a quirk of geography, the area is positively awash in fossilized shark teeth, and snorkelers who paddle down to the sea floor can dig them up by the handful.

You’ll usually find that the water is cloudy here, restricting visibility to 10 or 20 feet. However, it often clears up if you swim out about 100 feet from shore, and that’s where you’ll probably stand a better chance of seeing snapper, mackerel, dolphins, or (if you’re very fortunate) manatee.

Comments +
Tags:
Related Articles
landscape looking over a lake at a mountain range in Yellowstone National Park

Pitch a Tent and Unfurl a Sleeping Bag at These 10 Best Camping Destinations in the USA

Marisol Fokes / July 2, 2015

Marisol is an undergraduate student seconds away from completing a BA Honors in English. A total Type A, Marisol is an avid fan of all things British and enjoys spending her free time binge-watching Netflix, organizing her Pinterest boards, and planning her next dream vacation.

If you're looking for stunning scenery, a plethora of activities to do, and plenty of wildlife sightings, these are the best places to camp in the US.

DestinationsInspiration
Related Articles
landscape looking over a lake at a mountain range in Yellowstone National Park

Pitch a Tent and Unfurl a Sleeping Bag at These 10 Best Camping Destinations in the USA

Marisol Fokes / July 2, 2015

Marisol is an undergraduate student seconds away from completing a BA Honors in English. A total Type A, Marisol is an avid fan of all things British and enjoys spending her free time binge-watching Netflix, organizing her Pinterest boards, and planning her next dream vacation.

If you're looking for stunning scenery, a plethora of activities to do, and plenty of wildlife sightings, these are the best places to camp in the US.

DestinationsInspiration
Follow us @travelwisecom