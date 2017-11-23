Properties Virtually Guaranteed to Ignite a Spark

If you’re looking for the ultimate romantic escape, these luxurious hotels and resorts are sure to entice. From breathtakingly rugged coastlines ideal for storm watching to tropical destinations for soaking up the sand and the sun, they’re virtually guaranteed to ignite — or reignite, as the case may be — that spark of love.

The best romantic hotels, after all, are ones that inspire relaxation and passion.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Maui, Hawaii

Stargazing, beautiful beaches and champagne? It’s hard to beat that when it comes to romance. The Hawaiian Islands have long been considered one of the world’s top romantic spots. They are also ideal for gazing at the stars, thanks to their idyllic location. In fact, this is one of the few places on the planet where you can see both the Southern Cross and Northern Star.

By staying at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, you’ll not only be able to enjoy stunning views from your private lanai, but you’ll have the opportunity to join director of astronomy, Eddie Mahoney, on the rooftop where a huge reflector telescope awaits, along with strawberries and a bottle of champagne.

Take in astounding views from the porch of your over-water bungalow.Photo Credit: Aitutaki Lagoon Resort

Aitutaki Lagoon Resort & Spa, Cook Islands

If Hawaii isn’t a distant enough escape, about 400 miles southwest of Tahiti in the middle of the south Pacific lies the lagoon of Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, often ranked among the world’s most beautiful places. The panoramic views alone are absolutely to-die-for.

This luxurious resort hosts the island chain’s only over-water bungalows. It also offers a jaw-dropping outdoor playground where you can enjoy snorkeling, kayaking and motu walking — a popular local activity which involves wading through the calm, shallow waters between islets.

The long, picture-perfect beaches that are the color of champagne seem perfectly made for strolling hand-in-hand with the one you love.

Haystack Rock is one of the beautiful sights you'll be able to gaze out throughout your stay.Photo Credit: Hallmark Inns

Hallmark Resort, Cannon Beach, Oregon

One of the world’s top destinations for romance, Cannon Beach is situated along the wildly beautiful northern Oregon coast. While it’s fantastic year round, in the wintertime you can often enjoy some great storm watching. There are few things better than cozying up together in a luxurious room next to the warmth of a fireplace as the waves crash just steps away.

The Hallmark Resort offers all of this and more, sitting right along the shore allowing guests to take in the panoramic views of the Pacific and iconic Haystack Rock. The suites each boast a private balcony, whirlpool tub and gas fireplace, and you’ll have the opportunity for an in-room couples massage as well.

When the sun makes an appearance, you can enjoy strolling the beach and hiking miles and miles of picturesque trails through old growth forest.