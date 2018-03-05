Seven Special Stops That Appeal to All Ages

Romantic trips. Kid-friendly trips. Adventurous trips. The travel industry loves to sort people into all sorts of demographic buckets, everything from age and income level to exotic areas of interest and lifestyle-leisure getaways. And you know what? It usually works pretty well.

But there’s at least one kind of group that doesn’t profit from all the demographic gerrymandering, and that’s multigenerational travelers. When grandma and grandpa want to travel the world with their children and grandchildren, how can they find a destination that appeals to all ages and interest levels?

Believe it or not, such ports of call exist, and this article details six great international options — as well as one very specific spot that will vary from family to family. Here are the very best places to travel with grandparents.

Charleston, South Carolina

Dubbed the Holy City for its steeple-studded skyline, Charleston, South Carolina, boasts historical sites aplenty. Horse drawn carriage operators and local guides leading walking tours will happily point out all sorts of culturally significant attractions that have endured the test of time.

Adults should enjoy spying out the Doc Street Theatre (which opened in 1736), the College of Charleston (the 13th oldest American university), Fort Sumter (where the Civil War started) and the Charleston City Market (where sellers have plied their wares since 1804).

Of course, the young often find historical attractions deadly dull. For them, the South Carolina Aquarium beckons with its 5,000 animals. The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry combines hands-on art with a miniature medieval castle and antique 1939 fire truck. Then there’s always the area beaches, where you can rent kayaks, go crabbing or enjoy a nature tour.

Everyone will love embracing their wild side at the Lost Valley Ranch.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sedalia, Colorado

Plugging “Sedalia” into your search engine of choice might leave you scratching your head as to why its on this list. Aside from a wildlife refuge in Keenesburg, the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden and some strikingly scenic drives, this unincorporated area in northwest Colorado doesn’t seem to have a lot to offer multigenerational travel groups.

But the craggy mountain ranges in this particular corner of the Centennial State are home to a number of excellent family-friendly dude ranches — one of the best being Lost Valley Ranch.

Situated high in Sedalia’s pine-covered hills, Lost Valley Ranch serves up a truly Western experience that’s just as adventurous as you want it to be. Whitewater rafting and trap shooting. Cattle round ups and back-country horseback trailblazing. Fly fishing and hiking. Or you could simply soak your weary bones in the Olympic-sized pool or relax with an in-cabin massage.

What’s more, tailored programs for children two-years-old all the way to older teens ensure that the kids won’t be bored.

Dive into adventures and delve into history.Photo Credit: Getty Images

Malta

Like Charleston, Malta has a rich history — one that goes back an impressive 2,400 years. And, yes, vacationers in their later years will particularly enjoy the 16th century Grand Master’s Palace, the ancient Greek burial grounds known as the Hal Saflieni Hypogeum and St. Paul’s Cathedral, which sits on the site where the titular apostle once visited.

Younger members of your party will probably appreciate adventure more than hoary sites, and Malta has it in spades. Diving opportunities abound, and thanks to the mild climate, your party can suit up any time of the year. Cycling near Dingli Cliffs offers a unique way to see the island, although you should keep your eyes peeled for cars since there aren’t any bike lanes.

Better yet, charter a boat and go swimming in Crystal Lagoon or Blue Lagoon. Or try your hand at spelunking in Calypso Cave, a cavern once thought to feature in The Odyssey.