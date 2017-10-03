Let Fall Colors Ignite Your Love For the Season

While the New England region of the U.S. may be one of the world’s most famous destinations for striking autumn foliage, Europe is home to a number of spectacular spots in the fall as well, framing gorgeous scenery with fiery reds, vibrant oranges and golden yellow hues.

In many places, you can also enjoy fabulous festivals that celebrate the season with delicious food and drink as well. So what are the best places in Europe to visit this fall? We have a list of the destinations with the very best autumn foliage in Europe in addition to some entertaining festive celebrations for you to partake in.

Lake District, England

England’s Lake District is renowned for its scenic beauty, and with the autumn light, it becomes even more breathtaking. Without a doubt, the Lake District is one of the best places to see autumn leaves in the UK. The many lakes in the region are surrounded by ruby and golden hills, while the copper hues of the beech trees are splashed across the picturesque mountains.

This moody season that is notorious for unpredictable weather also means you’ll encounter far fewer visitors, more tranquil walking paths and lower room rates. While it’s not unusual to experience all four seasons in just one day this time of year, those passing clouds and occasional showers serve to emphasize the grandeur of the scenery.

And, when the rain comes, just duck into a cozy pub, grab a seat next to the fire and enjoy a pint of local ale or cider.

Loch Tummel from Queens View near Aberfeldy in Perthshire.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bousfield

Perthshire, Scotland

Perthshire is considered one of the most magnificent areas in all of Europe for fall colors in a place already renowned for its jaw-dropping natural beauty. This time of year, you’ll see the many lochs and streams reflecting those gold and orange covered hillsides, providing the opportunity for lots of postcard-perfect photos.

Some of the most impressive autumn scenery can be found around the Pass of Killiecrankie, Knock Hill and Loch Tummel. Take the walk to Knock Hill, strolling through colorful mixed woodlands, and enjoy stunning views from the summit of the Highlands.

Upper Lake at Glendalough in County Wicklow.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Imarly

Wicklow, Ireland

The Wicklow Mountains are one of Ireland’s many treasures. While they’re worth visiting anytime of the year, in the fall those dramatic mountains are covered with a vibrant golden hue and can often be enjoyed in virtual silence. It’s often possible to walk for miles and miles on the trails and encounter not another soul, though you may run into a deer or two.

The lakes at Glendalough are particularly beautiful, and this also happens to be one of the most important monastic sites in the Emerald Isle, founded in the 6th century by St. Kevin. After wandering through the area, enjoy the warmth of a crackling fire with a pint of Guinness and a chat with the locals in one of the many pubs.