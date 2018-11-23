Start the New Year Off Right

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to travel more, why not start 2019 off right by traveling somewhere to ring in the new year? There are plenty of places to go for New Year’s that will be sure to set the tone for a year full of adventure.

Perhaps you can even make it a goal to spend New Year’s Eve somewhere different each year. These prominent New Year’s celebrations from around the world are ones everyone should take part in at some point in their lives!

New York City, New York

Let’s start with the obvious. Every year since 1907, a million people crowd into Times Square in New York City on New Year’s Eve to celebrate, making the Big Apple the perfect place for a New Year’s Eve vacation. Attendees, along with over a billion people tuning in from across the globe, count down to the new year as the giant glittering ball is lowered.

After a day spent exploring all the other fun things to do in New York City, you can watch the ball start its 70-foot drop at 11:59 p.m., while confetti fills the sky. This is one of the world’s biggest parties, not only including the ball drop, but also featuring big-name musicians and a wishing wall for writing down resolutions for the coming year.

The Strip hosts a spectacular fireworks show, and many of the hotels and resorts throw their own massive parties.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / mvp64

Las Vegas, Nevada

This is a year-round party city, so it’s no surprise that on New Year’s Eve Las Vegas really does it up. The Strip hosts a spectacular fireworks show, and many of the hotels and resorts throw their own massive parties.

At 6:00 p.m. on the 31st, the Strip shuts down vehicle traffic and opens up to pedestrians who can enjoy dancing to live bands, drinking, mingling and being mesmerized by the fireworks that are shot off from surrounding rooftops.

For an exotic New Year’s Eve, head to Bangkok, the city that puts on Asia’s biggest and best New Year’s Eve celebration, much of which is held at Central World Square.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / ake1150sb

Bangkok, Thailand

For an exotic New Year’s Eve, head to Bangkok, the city that puts on Asia’s biggest and best New Year’s Eve celebration, much of which is held at Central World Square. Here, several hundred thousand come together to count down to midnight while taking in a live concert and a light show.

Nearly every nightclub and bar is filled with happy revelers, and a number of rooftop eateries offer an ideal spot to watch the whole spectacle from above while dining on tasty Thai cuisine.