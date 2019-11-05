×
Courtyard of museum with concrete walls
Take in artifacts from Aztec, Mayan and Teotihuacan cultures.
Photo Credit: Flickr

Become More Cultured by Visiting These 10 Museums in Mexico City

Sue King
Sue King
I am a freelance travel writer who has been exploring the world since 2012 carrying only a daypack. I housesit, backpack and travel frugally. My favorite countries to date are India and Mexico.
  November 5, 2019

So Much History Packed Into One City

Mexico City is blessed with an abundance of incredible museums. In fact, with over 150, it boasts more museums than any other city in the world!

To tempt you further, most of them are either free of charge or a mere few pesos’ entrance fee. You could spend a month in this metropolis and still not get around to experiencing them all.

Here are a few of the best museums in Mexico City.

Museo Nacional de Antropologia

This world-class museum is the largest and most visited in Mexico. You will need to set aside a few hours to appreciate it fully. Visitors to the Museo Nacional de Antropologia are taken on a fascinating journey through the geographical regions of Mexico exploring Aztec, Mayan and Teotihuacan cultures.

Artifacts are beautifully displayed and the building itself is an impressive architectural feat. Even if anthropological museums aren’t usually your thing, you won’t fail to be impressed.

Blue house with cars parked along roadThe house where Frida Kahlo lived is open to the public as a museum.Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Museo Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo is the most iconic Mexican who ever lived, man or woman. Her images can be seen on everything in Mexico from t-shirts to placemats. The house where she and Diego Rivera lived, La Casa Azul, is open to the public as a museum. Located in the lovely suburb of Coyoacan, the Museo Frida Kahlo provides fascinating insight into the life of this multi-faceted artist.

Wandering through the vibrantly decorated rooms, it is easy to imagine not only the suffering that Frida endured from her illnesses, but also the raucous parties that would have taken place in the house. Much original art hangs on the walls and the most poignant room is Frida’s bedroom and the scene of her death.

Her wheelchair is on display, as well as her paints and easel. The garden is beautiful, full of lush tropical plants, the incredible blue house striking under the Mexican sun. A highlight of any trip to Mexico City.

White building with colored windowsMany of the exhibits in this museum are Day of the Dead related.Photo Credit: Bluffton

Museo de Arte Popular

Probably the most colorful museum in the world! Housed in a renovated art deco-style fire station, Museo de Arte Popular is a contemporary space on several levels. At the top of the building, there is a fabulous and flamboyant collection of pinatas hanging from the ceiling. Each exhibition room is a feast for the eyes with a plethora of Mexican folk art on display.

Many of the exhibits are Day of the Dead related — everything from skeletons on bicycles to ornately decorated skulls. It is fun, quirky and in your face. Kids will adore it and adults will love it just as much. An excellent gift shop offers a vast range of treasures, profits from which go directly back to the artisans.

Hall in Musee d'Orsay

3 Intriguing Museums in Paris That Aren't the Louvre

Elizabeth DiCesare / May 7, 2019

Elizabeth is the Digital Content Manager for Travel-Wise. When she isn’t in the office, she’s either buried in a book, or planning her next trip. From beach vacations to hiking in the mountains, she’s ready to do it all. Elizabeth believes in fully experiencing local culture while traveling, and pushing herself outside of her comfort zone. Next up on her list is trekking through Nepal’s Himalayas and jungle. After that, she’s planning on heading to Vietnam, France, East Africa, and wherever else her feet take her!

While not as well-known as the Louvre, these are still some of the best museums in Paris. Check out everything from medieval baths to art to dinosaur bones!

DestinationsInspiration
Baobab tree at sunset in Botswana.

9 Destinations That Will Inspire a Spiritual Awakening

Hayden Myers / January 11, 2018

My name is Hayden Myers, travel enthusiast and aspiring writer. I’m a born South African with the dream and goal to travel the world and share my adventures. The travel bug began at the age of 10 when I went on my first overseas trip with my family. These trips continued over the years until I took the jump and began traveling alone. Always diarizing my travels, it has grown into a passion to give advice to fellow travelers in need of tips, ideas and inspiration. Now as a mother I can give my child the same travel adventures that my parents gave me.

Spiritual travel is sure to reawaken your soul and help you gain some perspective on your life. Here are the destinations that will inspire you.

DestinationsInspiration
