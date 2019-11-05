So Much History Packed Into One City

Mexico City is blessed with an abundance of incredible museums. In fact, with over 150, it boasts more museums than any other city in the world!

To tempt you further, most of them are either free of charge or a mere few pesos’ entrance fee. You could spend a month in this metropolis and still not get around to experiencing them all.

Here are a few of the best museums in Mexico City.

Museo Nacional de Antropologia

This world-class museum is the largest and most visited in Mexico. You will need to set aside a few hours to appreciate it fully. Visitors to the Museo Nacional de Antropologia are taken on a fascinating journey through the geographical regions of Mexico exploring Aztec, Mayan and Teotihuacan cultures.

Artifacts are beautifully displayed and the building itself is an impressive architectural feat. Even if anthropological museums aren’t usually your thing, you won’t fail to be impressed.

The house where Frida Kahlo lived is open to the public as a museum.Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Museo Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo is the most iconic Mexican who ever lived, man or woman. Her images can be seen on everything in Mexico from t-shirts to placemats. The house where she and Diego Rivera lived, La Casa Azul, is open to the public as a museum. Located in the lovely suburb of Coyoacan, the Museo Frida Kahlo provides fascinating insight into the life of this multi-faceted artist.

Wandering through the vibrantly decorated rooms, it is easy to imagine not only the suffering that Frida endured from her illnesses, but also the raucous parties that would have taken place in the house. Much original art hangs on the walls and the most poignant room is Frida’s bedroom and the scene of her death.

Her wheelchair is on display, as well as her paints and easel. The garden is beautiful, full of lush tropical plants, the incredible blue house striking under the Mexican sun. A highlight of any trip to Mexico City.

Many of the exhibits in this museum are Day of the Dead related.Photo Credit: Bluffton

Museo de Arte Popular

Probably the most colorful museum in the world! Housed in a renovated art deco-style fire station, Museo de Arte Popular is a contemporary space on several levels. At the top of the building, there is a fabulous and flamboyant collection of pinatas hanging from the ceiling. Each exhibition room is a feast for the eyes with a plethora of Mexican folk art on display.

Many of the exhibits are Day of the Dead related — everything from skeletons on bicycles to ornately decorated skulls. It is fun, quirky and in your face. Kids will adore it and adults will love it just as much. An excellent gift shop offers a vast range of treasures, profits from which go directly back to the artisans.