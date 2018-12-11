As the most populous city in Texas and the fourth in the US, accommodations in Houston are plentiful. Most hotels are located near the downtown area, putting you in close proximity some of the best things to do in Houston, from world-class museums to theaters to shopping to dining.

You’ll find brand name chain hotels, boutique hotels and impressive high-rises mainly located on the west side of the city. But whether you’re looking for something budget-friendly, luxurious or just a unique experience, these are some of the best hotels in Houston.

Most Budget-Friendly

Hyatt House Houston/Galleria

Located just three short blocks from the Galleria Mall, Texas’ largest shopping center, Hyatt House Houston/Galleria has studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom offerings. Each room comes with a living room, kitchen, TV, DVD player, desk and free WiFi.

Along with its in-room amenities, Hyatt House also provides a swimming pool with a fire-pit and outdoor grilling area for those family outings or weekend getaways. To save some time, you can even make use of their complimentary grocery shopping service while you’re enjoying the city. Plus, you can’t go wrong with any hotel that includes free breakfast complete with a made-while-you-wait omelet bar.

With rates from $85 USD per night, Hyatt House Houston/Galleria is a steal and a top budget-friendly choice for solo travelers, couples and families alike.

The Best Western provides plenty of great amenities such as a shuttle service and evening reception.Photo Credit: Best Western

Best Western Plus Downtown Inn & Suites

Great for families or business travelers, the Best Western Plus Downtown puts you just outside downtown Houston and is a 10-minute walk from Buffalo Bayou Park. Parking is a hot commodity in Houston and this hotel is one of the few offering complimentary daily parking.

Before you go out for the night or head to bed, enjoy the hotel’s complimentary evening reception with drinks and light appetizers. You’ll also have access to the hotel’s shuttle that services a two-mile radius, allowing you to travel to museums, parks, historical landmarks, bars and restaurants with ease.

When it comes to cheap hotels in Houston, you get a lot of bang for your buck at the Best Western considering rates start at $123 USD per night.

You'll be within walking distance to plenty of great attractions if you book a stay at Homewood Suites.Photo Credit: Homewood Suites

Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Near the Galleria

If you want to stay in the heart of downtown Houston without having to pay a premium, Homewood Suites by Hilton is a must. Walk to Minute Maid Park and see the Astros play, attend a convention at the convention center, or explore the many shops, eateries and bars in the Business District.

Rooms at Homewood Suites come in studio or 1-bedroom configurations with full kitchens. Enjoy the complimentary hot breakfast in the mornings, or the evening social Mondays to Thursdays. And during the warmer months, you can swim in the rooftop pool that overlooks Discovery Green Park.

Rates run from $108 USD in the off-season to $126 USD during the summer months.