The fun part of planning any trip is plotting out your itinerary. Learning about all the interesting attractions you’ll be able to experience is a great way to get excited for your trip. You’ll find no shortage of things to do in Chicago, for example.

But one of the least fun aspects of trip planning is trying to find accommodations that suit your tastes. If you’re on a tight budget, trying to figure out what hotel will get you the best value for your money is no easy task. If luxury is what you’re after, you may spend hours scouring lists of the best the city has to offer.

We’re here to make that aspect of your trip planning a little easier too. No matter what type of stay you’re looking for, from romantic to luxurious to unique to budget-friendly, we’ve got you covered with this breakdown of the best hotels in Chicago. Forget the cool attractions — these hotels are sure to get you excited about your trip to the Windy City!

Luxury Hotels in Chicago

Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria offers the ultimate in luxury as one of the top hotels in the entire country. Ideally located in the swanky Gold Coast neighborhood, it’s within walking distance of multiple restaurants, upscale shops and exciting attractions.

The hotel’s 215 rooms and suites are spread across 19 stories and offer jaw-dropping views of the city below. Rooms are apartment-sized and feature Parisian-themed decor along with flat-screen TVs, iPod docks with surround sound, and ultra-luxe marble bathrooms with TVs inset in the mirrors. Many include fireplaces as well.

Guests can also enjoy a refreshing dip in the indoor pool, a relaxing massage in the onsite spa and dining at the Balsan European Bistro.

From your room to the spa to the pool, the Langham exudes luxury.Photo Credit: The Langham Chicago

The Langham

The Langham opened its doors in 2013, bringing modern sophistication and British elegance to the famous skyscraper on the downtown riverfront designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe. Stunning instead and out, rooms begin on the fifth floor and nearly all have views of either the Chicago River or the city skyline.

The marble bathrooms feature rain showers, spa products and deep-soaking granite tubs, some of which even sit in front of big picture windows. The property also boasts a gourmet Mediterranean eatery and a posh spa where treatments are inspired by Chinese medicine.

Looking for a tranquil retreat in a opulent space?Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Chicago

The Ritz-Carlton

Located next to Water Tower Place atop an upscale shopping mall just off the Magnificent Mile, the Ritz-Carlton offers a tranquil, opulent retreat with its well-equipped rooms featuring large windows with views of Lake Michigan.

The exceptional service includes nightly visits from the “candy man,” a hotel employee who comes around with a well-stocked candy cart. Guests can also look forward to treatments in the lavish spa and swimming in an indoor pool with a glass ceiling view of the famous John Hancock building.