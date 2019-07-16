Hotels That Are Sure to Please

One of the world’s most beautiful cities, it’s not a question of whether to go to Barcelona, but perhaps where to stay once you’ve arrived. Whether you’re looking to book one of the very best hotels in Barcelona, complete with all the luxuries, a boutique hotel for a more unique experience, a budget-friendly room, or perhaps something near the Gothic Quarter or the airport, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these excellent accommodation options for your trip to Barcelona.

Best Budget-Friendly Hotel: Hotel Market

Ideally located in a renovated building just north of the old Sant Antoni market, this hip spot has a vibrant, chic atmosphere and funky meets elegant-style design. Rates at the Hotel Market start at just over $100 a night and it offers some wonderful little touches throughout, making it one of the best cheap hotels in Barcelona.

Pick up a fresh apple and complimentary mineral water at reception, and then head to your room with its black-and-white theme, over-sized armoire, bold prints and wide-plank floors. Bathrooms come with rain showers, and some rooms include a small balcony. Book a suite and you’ll get a spacious private terrace to relax on too.

The restaurant and bar located on the main floor offers outdoor seating for dining al fresco on a pleasant day, and serves a breakfast buffet with items like breads, cheeses, fruit, ham, pastries and cereal. Later in the day look forward to tasty, simple dishes like grilled fish, risotto, pasta and salads, best paired with a bottle of the red Bancal del Bosc.

Take in Barcelona from the rooftop plunge pool at the Mandarin Oriental.Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental Barcelona

Best Luxury Hotel: Mandarin Oriental

While there is no shortage of grand hotels in Barcelona, the Mandarin Oriental is a standout when it comes to luxuries. This ultra-luxe option sits within a converted 19th-century bank building and impresses from the start with friendly doormen, a cream-and-gold colored lobby and a towering white atrium.

Every detail is flawless, with light-filled rooms in ivory featuring hardwood floors and minimalist lines, along with upscale perks like Apple docking stations, leather-bound notebooks, high-end toiletries, yoga mats and hair straighteners. There’s a gym and a lavish spa with a pool, as well as a rooftop terrace with a plunge pool and multiple dining options.

Sip creative cocktails at the Bankers’ Bar or drinks alongside Peruvian gastronomic delights on the rooftop Terrat. Blanc offers a fabulous tasting menu, and on Sundays, enjoy a spectacular brunch buffet.

If you're after a unique experience, a stay at the Hotel Bagués is in order.Photo Credit: Bagues

Best Boutique Hotel: Hotel Bagués

The Hotel Bagués is set within the historic El Regulador palace, the former home of the Bagués-Masriera family’s jewelry workshop. You’ll see evidence of the building’s past throughout the five-star, boutique hotel, including an exhibit featuring items from the original collection. Additionally, every room is like its own little museum with jewelry dating from the 19th century encased in glass.

Beyond that are dark wood and concrete walls, rich leather day beds and light wood floors. Each room includes a Nespresso machine, and some suites even come with an outdoor Jacuzzi. There’s also a gym and rooftop plunge pool.