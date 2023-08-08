The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Best Fanny Pack for Travel

Whether it be a minimalist bag, an anti-theft money bag or one that has a vibrant design, there’s a range of great fanny packs, also known as bum bags, waist, lumbar and hip packs, or even sling or crossbody bags, to help increase your travel security. While they were once considered an unfashionable trend, they’ve made a serious resurgence over the last few years, with there even being designer fanny packs on the market. The good thing, too, since they’re commonly seen when out and about, it means you won’t stand out as a tourist!

These compact bags are hands-free and are incredibly useful, especially when traveling, so they’re a great accessory to take abroad or even just out and about. Sling it around your hip and keep your valuables right in front of you, whether it be your passport, phone, wallet or headphone.

If you’re looking for a new fanny pack, why not check out our curated list to see which might be best for your next trip?

Top 5 best fanny packs

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack

The cheapest fanny pack on the list but still trusted as a quality waist pack, the JanSport fanny pack is lightweight and spacious, ideal for camping and hiking, but can be swung over your shoulder for a city trip, too. Keep everything you need close at hand with one roomy main compartment and a zippered front pocket for all your smaller, losable items. It has an easy-to-adjust waist belt with elastic to change the length to your liking, with the added advantage of being lightweight and comfortable for everyday use.

Its 2.5L capacity is in the middle of the ranges you find, making it a great way to ease yourself into the world of fanny packs. While the strap may be a tad too narrow for your liking, it’s a sturdy and wearable bag that can even fend off light rain. Plus, it comes in over a dozen colors and prints.

Material: Polyester.

Closure: Buckle.

Strap Length: 50 inches.

Price: $22.

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

As one of the best waterproof fanny packs, the 100 percent vegan neoprene is a durable recycled polyester made from recycled bottles. The material is easy-to-clean and has some room to expand so you can stuff it full of your essentials, and it doesn’t look bulging when it’s full. The adjustable strap allows you to either tighten it around your waist or extend the length to use it as a shoulder bag, a look that’s trending these days.



Material: Neoprene.

Closure: Buckle.

Strap Length: 36 inches.

Price: $95.

Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5L

It has a handy and chunky front zipper pocket with pockets inside the bag to keep your cards and cash organized and out of the way of pesky thieves. The simple design, regardless of the color you choose, with its logo hidden on the backside, makes it a stylish accessory, meaning it’s something to wear both when traveling and when out and about. It even has a handy key clip so you’re not scrambling around looking for your keys.

In what’s probably the best fanny pack for men, this Patagonia fanny pack is great for minimalists, urban travelers and even fashionable backpackers. There are just enough pockets to keep everything organized in the main bag and the smaller front pocket, and the pack is sturdy enough to withstand a few good minutes of rain and continuous months of daily use. It’s also one of the great, functional belt bags on the market for everyday use, such as to store dog treats or even tether leashes for a hands-free walk.

The Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini is another great pack for traveling. It’s deceptively large, great for stuffing in items rather than shoving them in your pockets, with the 1L size big enough for your passport, phone, wallet, earbuds, loose change, snacks and even a pocket camera.

Material: Recycled polyester.

Closure: Buckle.

Strap Length: Not listed.

Price: $69.

Osprey Talon/Osprey Tempest 6

The Osprey waist pack, while not a fashion statement, is designed for backpacking and long-term travel. Its 6L capacity has five pockets, perfect for storing and organizing your belongings, whether it be a water bottle, a light layer or even snacks. While a bit bulky and slightly heavy — remember, it’s replacing a daypack — it’s comfortable with its cushy padding along the hip belt, and the AirScape back panel breathes well and provides support and structure. This waist pack is perfect for any hiker or adventurer looking for something they can use long term, with the Biostretch waistbelt keeping your load stable. The Tempest 6 is the Talon 6’s women’s-specific model.

Material: Nylon.

Closure: Buckle.

Strap Length: Not listed.

Price: $90.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

As a hip pack, it has everything you need, no matter where you go, but it can also be worn as a cross-body sling. In the running for the best fanny pack for women, this Lululemon bag has all the features that you don’t think about. A big buckle that makes a ‘snap’ sound when it closes, elastics that hold the strap in place when adjusted and zippered pockets, both on the exterior and interior.

It combines function and style while being fairly sturdy and water-resistant. It’s the perfect bag for keeping your essentials close to your body and it’s a great companion for any urban explorer or for running errands. It’s designed for on the move.

Material: Polyester and nylon.

Closure: Buckle.

Strap Length: 41.7 inches.

Price: $38.

This list of travel fanny packs gives you a start of just a few of the amazing fanny pack alternatives currently on the market. Some collaborate with artists and have beautiful designs on the front, and some are more fashionable, such as a leather fanny pack.

Make sure to take the size and capacity, material and durability, security features and comfort and adjustability into consideration when choosing the perfect fanny pack for your travel needs. Choosing the best fanny pack for travel can significantly enhance your journey’s convenience and security, so do your research to find a reliable companion for your adventures.