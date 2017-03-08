The World Has so Much to Offer

Traveling brings with it an opportunity for personal growth and an understanding of the world that just can’t be taught in school. Despite the difficulties in traveling as a family, especially with children, there’s no greater education than visiting a new place.

One of the first steps to planning a family vacation is picking the ideal destination. Some of the best family vacations might be close by or far away, depending on the unique interests of your loved ones.

As you narrow down the best family vacation spots, take a look at our family vacation ideas to get you inspired when planning a fun and memorable trip for all.

1. Hong Kong, China

A highly metropolitan city, Hong Kong is very much like the New York City of Asia. Big cities are naturally packed with sights and activities, which means there are plenty of fun things to do in Hong Kong with kids.

Kids will love watching the famous red-sailed junk ships in the harbor and riding the Peak Tram to the summit of Victoria Peak for the best views of the city.

There are plenty of museums and historic sites like the Lantau buddha (the largest in the world) and eight different UNESCO GeoParks that the whole family can enjoy. If you’re looking for a standby form of entertainment, you can always check out Hong Kong Disneyland or the city’s local amusement center, Ocean Park.

Monteverde is home to numerous beaches, adventure parks, and wildlife preserves. Costa Rica invites families to explore misty rainforests and experience plenty of fun activities.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / simondannhauer

2. Monteverde, Costa Rica

There’s a reason why Costa Rica’s motto is “pura vida,” meaning pure life — it’s teeming with it. Monteverde is home to numerous beaches, adventure parks and wildlife preserves.

You can hang out on zipline and canopy tours, go horseback riding, or even tour a coffee plantation. And of course, no trip to Monteverde would be complete without a visit to one of the best family adventure vacation spots in Costa Rica, the Monteverde Cloud Forest.

Nature enthusiasts will love exploring the misty rain forest and identifying the numerous species of wildlife that populates this unique natural attraction.

Activites in London with kids include a spin around the London Eye for a 360-degree view of the city, the London Zoo, and tours of the Harry Potter set. Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / starcevic

3. London, England

London is bursting at the seams with captivating things to do for all ages and interests. If you’re planning on doing London with kids, a spin around the London Eye will give you a 360 degree view of the city including the famous Big Ben clock tower.

Check out the London Zoo, which is one of the best and most highly rated zoos in the world. Aside from the numerous art museums appealing to adults, the Science Museum and Horniman Museum both have hands on exhibits for kids.

If you have any Harry Potter fans in your family, they can also get a taste of the magic from the films with the Warner Brothers Studio Tour, which even includes the original Diagon Alley set.