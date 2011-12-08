Best Family Resorts - Orlando Resort Directory

A Resort That Suits Your Needs

With theme parks bigger than some state reserves, Orlando lives the motto of family-friendly vacations. There are more than 25,000 hotel rooms here, but resorts that cater to families understand the importance of themed restaurants, water parks for non-park days and free shuttles to get you to the park at gate opening.

If you’re visiting Orlando with kids, we’re betting you’ll be spending more than half your vacation at a theme park. Disney and Universal both offer guests the option to combine their accommodations, passes and meals into a one-stop shopping venture – like buying a combo instead of all the components separately.

There is no single right way to book your Orlando vacation, but since you’re balancing money and time, wasting either can make for a miserable family vacation. We recommend full-throttle preplanning, so you’ll know when and where you’ll eat meals and how many total days you’ll spend at theme parks. Once you have an itinerary mapped out, you can start narrowing down your resort options:

Room-Only – Discount codes normally apply to room-only rates and can reduce your accommodation budget by as much as 45 percent. Newspapers ads, coupon booklets and theme park websites offer different promotions throughout the year. Some discount offers come with special conditions like time of year, state of permanent residence and number of nights booked. Be sure to read the fine print.

Package Deals – Disney and Universal sporadically offer discounts on packages that can save you as much as 25 percent of your overall vacation cost. If the travel market nosedives, watch for more of these deals.

Be Willing to Wiggle – Discounts are published two to six months prior to when onsite resorts anticipate large vacancy rates. You’re more likely to score a sweet deal off-season, at less popular resorts or on short notice.

Be Diligent – Disney and Universal only allot a fixed number of rooms to each discount offer. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Their systems reset each night, so make your calls first thing in the morning; this is the best time to land a cancelled or unpaid reservation.

