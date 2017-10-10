Falling for Fall (and Each Other)

The summer heat is beginning to fade, the days are getting shorter and there is a bit of a chill in the air. The golden sunlight is tilted at an angle and the leaves are starting to change from deep green to a vibrant array of yellow, red, orange and gold tones. The smell of wood smoke is in the air and it’s the season for wool sweaters and warm cups of coffee.

It’s also a great time to plan a romantic getaway with your sweetheart. The summer crowds will be gone and accommodation prices will be more affordable. A shoulder season trip will not only save you money, it will be a great opportunity to spend some quality time with your special someone somewhere beautiful.

So, where are the best fall vacations for couples?

Willamette Valley, Oregon

In the gently rolling wine country of the Willamette Valley the leaves of the huge Oregon white oaks will be turning hues of yellow and orange as the vineyards begin to harvest their grapes for the season. This region is filled with delightful hotels and bed and breakfasts, a paradise for a wine loving couple. If you don’t want to bring a car, you can even explore the valley via train.

The region is also known for producing other delicious treats, such as fruits and artisan cheeses. Take a trip around tasting all of the yummy local products, then treat yourselves to a fine meal at a great restaurant in one of the valley towns.

There’s also plenty of other things to do that don’t involve wine, such as biking, hiking, visiting the art gallery and gently floating above the countryside in a hot air balloon.

Hiking trails and fall colors abound all along the Bruce Peninsula.Photo Credit: Getty Images / cgardinerphotos

Bruce Peninsula, Ontario

If you want to view some serious autumn colors, head to the Bruce Peninsula, home to a thick forest of thousand year old cedar trees that become spectacular and fiery in the fall. Located in a World Biosphere Reserve, this park is a delight to explore.

Take a stroll along a portion of the 800 km long Bruce Trail for stunning views of the park and a chance to get exercise together in the fresh autumn air.

For up-to-the-minute color reports on the leaves and viewing spot suggestions, you can check out Ontario Parks Fall Colour Report. The more vibrantly red and orange the leaves become, the more they make the turquoise waters of Georgian Bay pop in comparison.

The view from lower Knock Hill looking out onto the Ben Chonzie mountain range.Photo Credit: Getty Images / jimmcdowall

Perthshire, Scotland

Perthshire is known as Big Trees Country for a reason. It is one of the most stunning places in all of Europe for dazzling autumn colors. Scotland is already known for it’s natural beauty, but this place stands out from the rest.

Some of the most impressive views can be found on Knock Hill, the Pass of Killiecrankie and near Loch Tummel. The hike up to Knock Hill will take you through mixed woodlands and scenic viewpoints with breathtaking views from the summit.

Autumn is also one of the best times of the year to spot rich and varied wildlife in Scotland, including red deer, grey seals, barnacle geese and swans. If you are lucky and the nights are cool and clear enough, you might even spot the Northern Lights.