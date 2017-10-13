Who Says You Can Only Go to the Beach in the Summer?

Traditionally, fall means cooler weather and changing leaves — that is, unless you live in one of these nine cities. Beach vacations don’t have to stop once summer ends, where the water is still warm enough for swimming.

Why give into sweater weather when you can stay warm with your toes in the sand and a drink in your hand. Start daydreaming, get out that family beach vacation packing list again, and check out our picks for the best fall beach vacations you don’t want to miss out on.

Myrtle Beach, SC

A beach resort town on the northeastern coast of South Carolina, Myrtle Beach still has tons to do in the fall. Temperatures stay around the mid-70s to 80s during the day, making it ideal for swimming and water sports.

In addition to surfing, jet skiing and parasailing are popular things to do here. A large boardwalk runs along the beachfront, featuring a number of attractions, including an amusement park. Myrtle Beach also has two different seafood festivals in October, which attract both locals and tourists alike.

Visit for the annual surf competition, the Brooks Street Surfing Classic, in the early fall.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ron Thomas

Laguna Beach, CA

Located just outside of Los Angeles, Laguna Beach has been a favorite spot for surfers for over 50 years. Waters are at their warmest in early fall, which is when the city hosts its annual surf competition, the Brooks Street Surfing Classic.

There are eight different beach areas, but the main beach off of Broadway St., and the 1,000 Steps Beach, are the most iconic and frequented beaches for tourists. Four and five star resorts line the beachfront allowing you to transition from sunbathing by the pool to the beach with ease.

Pensacola Beach is the perfect place for a laid-back beach retreat.Photo Credit: Getty Images / BERKO85

Pensacola Beach, FL

Consistently listed as a top beach destination for both Florida and the entire United States, Pensacola Beach lands pretty close to reaching heaven on earth. Its powder white sand and crystal blue water will seduce you with its beauty and relative lack of crowds.

Temperatures stay in the mid-70s both on land and in the water, making it the perfect getaway during the fall. Enjoy a beer or cocktail with your toes in the sand at one of the many grills and tiki bars that line the shores. There’s a true beach bum mentality here where fun and leisure rule.