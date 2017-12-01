Trade in Snow for Sand and Stress for Relaxation

Looking to ditch the snow for someplace a little warmer this Christmas? Why not head to the beach to spend the Christmas holidays surrounded by sand and surf? Having a beach Christmas is the perfect way to shake off the winter blues and ensure the remaining days of the year are both merry and bright.

From the Caribbean to Central America to the south Pacific and south Asia, let one of these warm places guide you to peace and goodwill toward men.

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Just south of Cancún lies the Riviera Maya region of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. While Mexico is a fabulous beach destination year round, Christmas has become part of peak season for the coastal cities. Who wouldn’t want to escape cooking duties during the holidays with the promise of an all-inclusive resort waiting for you amid 80 degree weather and white sand beaches?

In the Riviera Maya, you can swim with dolphins in turquoise waters or observe the underwater wonderland of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System. Even if you need a break from the ocean, there are plenty of interesting archaeological sites to explore like the Mayan ruins of Tulum, which are conveniently open on Christmas Day.

Resorts along the coast set off fireworks on Christmas Eve. Photo Credit: Getty Images / AndamanSE

Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica

Even in the beach towns, Costa Ricans don’t skimp on celebrations during the Christmas holidays. Many resorts along the coast of the Guanacaste Province set off fireworks on Christmas Eve or “Noche Buena” as it’s called here, which is when Costa Ricans traditionally celebrate with their families.

Christmas trees and lights decorate the waterfront and local restaurants serve up traditional tamales, filled with meat and vegetables. December also marks the start of high season for surfing in Tamarindo Beach. In fact, watersports are particularly popular during the Christmas holidays when temperatures can reach the low 90s during the day and high 70s at night.

Spend your days basking in the sun and nights at one of the many clubs along Ocean Drive.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Augustine Chang

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach turns up the heat both literally and figuratively during the Christmas holidays. Temperatures stay in the high 70s and low 80s during the day, which makes getting a tan in December an actual possibility. Chic hotels and beach clubs offer gorgeous, Instagram-worthy pools that will make all your friends back home in the cold jealous.

One such Miami landmark, Nikki Beach, has a Christmas Eve brunch full of delicious, gourmet cuisine. After spending afternoons drinking and basking in the sun, you can dance off all those extra calories at one of the many night clubs along the city’s historic Ocean Drive strip, which are open on the weekends til the wee hours of the morning.