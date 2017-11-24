Indulge in the Tastes, Sights, and Intoxicating Experiences of Barcelona

Barcelona is the kind of city late afternoon daydreams are made of. While you’re trapped at your desk or stuck in rush hour traffic, your mind might wander to thoughts of a town where tapas are abundant and delicious, people express themselves through dance, and sunsets cast golden rays over unique architecture.

One day you’ll make a trip to this magical city a reality — and when you do, you should be sure to tick off these top things to do in Barcelona.

1. Stroll Around the Dreamy Parc Guell

Parc Guell is one of the many spaces in Barcelona where Antoni Gaudi let his imagination run wild. The whimsical park is what happens when a boundlessly creative architect takes up landscape gardening. The original concept was to build a small city for rich people, however the project was a commercial failure and was eventually reincarnated as a major tourist attraction.

The Hansel and Gretel houses, mosaics, and twisting stoneworks all bear Gaudi’s signature flair and make visiting the park a charming and slightly surreal experience.

The Boqueria Market is a delight for your eyes and tastebuds. Photo Credit: Getty Images / JolieSh

2. Feast — Literally and Visually — at the Mercat de la Boqueria (Boqueria Market)

Right in the heart of Barcelona, this food market overflows with sights, smells and taste sensations waiting to be had. Sausages, cheese and gigantic hams are bookended by produce stalls displaying the colorful fruit and vegetables from the region.

Some stalls provide a modest place to eat lunch, and grabbing a meal here is one of the best ways to sample some of Catalonia’s gastronomical specialties.

For atmosphere and history, head to Barcelona's Gothic Quarter. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Peresanz

3. Get Lost in the Barri Gotic (Gothic Quarter)

Just off the large pedestrian strip of Las Ramblas is the atmospheric Gothic Quarter. The narrow, cobblestone lanes will take you on a walk down history lane. The area is full of historical delights, from 14th century Gothic churches to remnants of Roman times.

There are also bars and restaurants on nearly every corner, so you won’t have to look far to find somewhere to rest your feet after exploring.