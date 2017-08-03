Make the Most of the Long Weekend

You have an entire long weekend to play with and the freedom to go anywhere — so where should you go? The wonderful thing about living in the UK is that there are so many choices of great destinations only a short drive, train journey or flight away.

You’ll have many great options to choose from, it just depends on what kind of break you are in the mood for.

Here are a few great ideas for your August Bank Holiday weekend break. Where will you go this year?

Edinburgh, Scotland

With a stately castle perched on a rock overlooking the city, a great local food scene and lots of excellent museums, the capital of Scotland makes for a great destination at any time of year.

However, visiting during August is something special. The Fringe Festival will be in full swing — the largest independent theatre and arts festival in the world.

The streets will be packed with quirky buskers and performers and there will be hundreds of musicals, plays, cabarets and comedy shows to choose from in venues all over the city. It’s a dream come true for any art, theatre and culture lover.

Spend your weekend biking through quaint streets and visiting museums.Photo Credit: Getty Images / AleksandarGeorgiev

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

When you think about Amsterdam, what might immediately spring to mind is marijuana and the Red Light District. While those are some of the pleasures of Amsterdam you might indulge in, there are so many more aspects to the city if that isn’t your thing.

There are several superb museums in the city, including the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum, which will keep you busy for hours. You can rent a bike and ride around the pretty streets lined with historic architecture and go shopping for treasures and cute fashions at the famous 9 Streets.

If you're looking to spend your evenings out on the town and days soaking in art and culture, Manchester should be your top pick for the weekend.Photo Credit: Getty Images / SAKhanPhotography

Manchester, England

For something a little closer to home, why not hang out in Manchester over the long weekend? This northern city offers a ton to see and do and it has a buzzing nightlife too.

Check out the Egyptology display at the Manchester Museum, eat brunch at the much-loved local cafe The Koffee Pot, go shopping at The Trafford Centre, admire the paintings at the Whitworth Art Gallery and then check out what is playing at HOME — a theatre and cinema that hosts intriguing cultural events, festivals, screenings and plays.