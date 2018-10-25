What’s Important to You?

If you’ve never stayed at an all-inclusive resort before and have heard they’re mediocre and have worse food and watered-down drinks — or perhaps you’ve been to one of those massive mega resorts and experienced that yourself — you may wonder if that all-inclusive price tag is worth paying.

The good news is that there are many fantastic properties that really can be a great deal. They provide an amazing array of delicious foods and often luxuries like spa treatments and activities that if you were to pay for separately, would add up to much more than the cost you pay for an all-inclusive package.

So, when you’re contemplating plans for your next vacation and are wondering, “Are all-inclusive resorts worth it?” here are a few things you should think about to determine the answer for you.

Minimal Planning

If you’re in the very early planning stages and simply thinking about the decisions you’ll have to make is stressing you out, that’s a good reason to go for an all-inclusive. Researching and planning takes a ton of time, something that few people have these days between work, family and other responsibilities.

Booking an all-inclusive means you won’t have to do much, if any, research on places to dine and things to do, as most of that will already be included for you. But the minimal planning is definitely not the only reason to consider an all-inclusive, which means it’s still a good option even for avid planners.

Easy Budgeting

If you have a specific travel budget, staying at an all-inclusive resort is one of the best ways to stick to it, and stretch it out. That’s because you already know what the exact cost will be upfront.

You won’t have to worry about all of those added expenses once you get there — not having to constantly take out your wallet is a huge stress reliever.

Families that need to budget for three or more people are especially likely to appreciate the ease of an all-inclusive. You don’t have to worry about saying “no” to the kids’ reasonable requests due to financial concerns.

Plus resorts that have a kids’ club offer a host of activities for younger guests to keep them happy and occupied, from contests and treasure hunts to pool games and group sports.

Safety

While there are many different types of all-inclusive resorts, oftentimes the larger and more luxurious resorts provide an extra sense of safety, with things like safes in the room, gated entrances and security that patrol the premises.

If that’s a concern, staying at an all-inclusive can relieve that bit of stress too.

The Overall Cost

Most people really want to know if the cost worth it. Can I do better if I book my own, non-inclusive room and pay for dining and activities separately?

When it comes to the best deals and overall cost, it really boils down to the resorts you’re considering.

It also depends on where you want to go. Typically, the best all-inclusive resorts with the biggest bang for your buck tend to be in countries in Mexico and the Caribbean like Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, as the labor costs in those destinations result in a better value.

Dining Options

Do some research to check out the atmosphere of the resorts you’re considering, such as whether they’re more family-friendly or party-focused, as well as the amenities and features that are included in the rates to find the right one for you.

As you’ll be enjoying most, if not all, of your meals at the resort, be sure to find out what’s on offer — you don’t want to be stuck eating the same thing day after day.

Activities

What kind of activities are you hoping to take part in? If the resort you’re thinking about booking is limited in that way, it may not be worth the cost.

The best resorts will offer a wide range of both activities and entertainment. Perhaps you want to go somewhere that offers a plethora of water sports like snorkeling, diving, kayaking, sailing and windsurfing. Or maybe the on-shore sports are more important such as volleyball, table tennis and golf. After dark, you can enjoy live music, dancing and shows at most resorts.

To make a good bargain even better, you may even be able to locate coupons or special bargains online, with discounts as much as 55% off in some cases, and all-inclusive rooms starting as low as $133 USD a night. If you had to book accommodation, dining, activities and entertainment separately, it would probably cost you two to three times that.

The bottom line is that only you can determine whether or not an all-inclusive is really worth it for your particular situation, but oftentimes that answer is going to be an astounding “yes.”