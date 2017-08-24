A Euro Trip Is More Feasible Than You Might Think!

Flights across the Atlantic are lower than they have ever been, with some airlines offering fares for just a few hundred dollars. Paris, London and Rome are now all in reach for budget travelers from North America.

If you’re planning on snagging a cheap flight sometime soon though, make sure you get the very best price by looking into the best airports in Europe. We also recommend doing some research about which airlines to avoid so you can start your trip on a positive note. Air travel around Europe may be cost-effective but it isn’t without its pitfalls: it helps to know some of the most convenient airports to fly into as well as those with the best deals.

Couple your choice of airport with these tips on how to find the cheapest flights and you’re set for a budget-friendly trip to some of Europe’s most incredible destinations.

Here is a closer look at some of the best and cheapest airports in Europe.

Dublin Airport, Ireland

With a recent expansion of long-haul routes, there are now flights into Dublin directly from US cities such as Boston, San Francisco and Orlando.

This is also the hub of super cheap airline Ryanair, so from Dublin you will be able to connect to the rest of Europe for incredibly low prices — if you’re flexible with your dates and book in advance, you can score flights for as low as five euros!

Round-trip flights from North America are frequently available for less than $800.Photo Credit: Getty Images / brytta

Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden

Stockholm is one of the cheapest airports to fly into in Europe if you’re arriving from North America, with round-trip tickets regularly available for less than $800. In the last few years, the airport’s passenger growth has boomed, thanks to routes to most major US cities, firmly establishing Stockholm as a convenient gateway to the rest of Europe.

Berlin is a great access point to the rest of Europe as there's plenty there to explore before you depart once again.Photo Credit: Getty Images / Welles Enterprises

Berlin Tegel Airport, Germany

Intercontinental routes to and from major cities in North America, and of course a rich history, make Berlin a great access point to Europe. As a base for Germanwings and Air Berlin, from here you’ll be able to easily fly to other European destinations.

Return trips usually cost between $700 and $900, so you’ll have plenty of funds leftover to explore the city with.