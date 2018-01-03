These Activities Will Warm Your Blood in Even the Chilliest Settings!

Frank Loesser’s 1944 standard “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” earned its place in history by combining oh-so-slightly suggestive lyrics with an utter antipathy for winter. In fact, the song treats a dip in the mercury as though it’s sure to bring on pneumonia and death.

And to judge by the popularity of places such as Palm Springs and Fort Lauderdale from December on, it seems as though many share its dislike of winter’s chill.

But not everyone shies away from the swirl of snow or the frigid beauty of ice. Indeed, true adventurers know that the Old Man Winter saves his best treasures for those willing to bundle up and brave the elements. Read on to learn about six worldwide adventurous winter vacations for those unafraid of the cold.

Japan: Take an Icebreaker Cruise Across the Sea of Okhotsk

Hokkaido is something of a red-headed stepchild among Japan’s four main islands, a rugged landmass that was only settled in the past 100 years and boasts astonishing natural beauty. Even during the frigid period from January through March, tourists can suss out unique adventures.

And one of the most unique involves taking a day cruise from Abashiri or Monbetsu on an icebreaker cruise across the Sea of Okhotsk.

Near the end of January, freshwater runoff from the nearby Amur River causes meter-thick slabs of pack ice begin to form upon the Sea of Okhotsk, and adventurous tourists from across Asia flock to any of the small, well-appointed icebreakers that plow through the floes.

Watch seabirds swoop and dive, glimpse seals surfacing and hear the ice snap and splinter as the ship forces its way forward.

Lake Baikal is the perfect place to safely bike or any number of activities on the ice.Photo Credit: Getty Images / shkonst

Russia: Bike Siberia’s Lake Baikal

The world’s deepest lake. In Siberia. During the nadir of winter. Such elements hardly seem ideal for long-distance bicycling, but there’s a reason why an annual extreme race dubbed Ice Storm has chosen Lake Baikal for its yearly setting.

Solidly frozen by subzero temperatures and scoured by high winds, the lake’s surface is so solid and free of snow that locals drive cars on it. (There are even marked-out lanes and stop signs.)

Winter adventurers won’t need internal-combustion vehicles to traverse Baikal’s beautiful barren winterscape. Bicycles with specially studded tires will serve just fine. Outfitters such as Baikal Adventure or the management at Baikaler Hostel in Irkutsk can help arrange your tour.

Just don’t be surprised if you hear cracking sounds while on the ice. Though the ice is solid, fluctuations in temperature can cause cracks to suddenly appear.

Partake in snow kiting for a wild ride across the snow.Photo Credit: Getty Images / molchanovdmitry

Norway: Harness the Wind with Snow Kiting

In south Florida, there’s a peculiar sport called kiteboarding, a blend of surfing and parasailing that has participants zipping over the waves at high speeds. Well, Norway has its own version — and it takes place on land.

Dubbed snow kiting or ski kiting, it sees the adventurous strapped into snowboards, connected to kites, and let loose to zoom over (or sometimes up) slopes at speeds nearing 70 miles per hour.

If you want to harness the power of the wind so you can leap 80 feet above the earth, plan on making your trip any time from November through March. Oslo, Geilo or Varanger are all popular snow kiting spots, but most agree that you’ll have the best experience at Hardangervidda National Park, a 3,000-square-mile space utterly devoid of obstacles.

There are also a number of nearby lodges.