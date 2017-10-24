×
a girl reads a map while driving down the road in New Zealand
Grab a map and find your way to the adventure of a lifetime in New Zealand.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / swissmediavision

Discover 10 of the World’s Most Adventurous Travel Destinations

Petrina Darrah
Petrina Darrah
  /   October 24, 2017

Give Your Inner Adrenaline Junkie Something to Get Excited About

What do you travel for?

If the answer is to throw yourself headfirst into an adventure that keeps adrenaline flowing and your heart racing, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve put together a list of destinations that will satisfy any adventurer’s appetite.

Whether you’re looking to hike to the top of mountains, get up close to some of the planet’s most incredible creatures, or get your thrills from jumping out of a plane over iconic landscapes, these 10 countries easily rank as some of the most adventurous places in the world.

1. New Zealand

The Land of the Long White Cloud is home to pretty much every kind of daredevil activity your adventurous soul could crave. Skydiving over the gigantic Lake Taupo? Check. Hiking through the jaw-dropping Milford Sound? Check. Climbing the Franz Josef Glacier? Check. Skiing at breakneck speed down the slopes of the Remarkables Mountain Range? You betcha.

Your adrenaline levels are guaranteed to stay elevated the whole time you’re there. The adventure hot spots are Queenstown in the South Island and Rotorua in the North Island. Anywhere you go though, you’ll find hiking trails begging to be conquered and wild beaches where you can roam.

coloured rainbow mountain in PeruAt the end of the rainbow lies... The Colored Rainbow Mountain in Peru!Photo Credit: Getty Images / cicloco

2. Peru

From the staggeringly high peaks of the Andes, to the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean and the steamy depths of the Amazon, Peru sets the scene for ultimate adventure travel.

You can spend one day floating down a river in the jungle, spotting pink dolphins and piranhas, the next climbing the Cordillera Blanca to see glaciers, and the one after that sandboarding down dunes in the desert near Nazca. No two days, or two adventures, are the same in Peru.

view of Gergeti Trinity Church in GeorgiaIn Georgia's mountains you'll find picturesque spots like this view overlooking the Gergeti Trinity Church. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dmytro Kosmenko

3. Georgia

The soaring, frosted peaks of Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains are pure bliss for trekking enthusiasts. The Greater Caucasus is Europe’s highest mountain range, and spellbinding hiking trails abound.

Hidden away in Georgia’s incredible landscapes are ancient cave cities where houses are carved out of stone, vineyards with wine-making traditions dating back 8,000 years, and naturally carbonated mineral springs.

