adult only all inclusive resorts cancun

Indulge in Luxury

Between its white-sand beaches, gorgeous turquoise water, exquisite food scene and vast offering of activities, it’s no wonder that Cancun is one of Mexico’s top vacation destinations. On top of all that, Cancun also has some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the world.

Whether you’re planning your honeymoon, looking for a break from your kids or just hoping to let loose with other adults, Cancun has plenty of options for you. Keep reading to learn all about our favorite adults-only all-inclusive resorts in Cancun and their unique offerings.

Cancun’s Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts

Before telling you our top picks, it’s important to understand what an all-inclusive resort is. While the exact offerings differ slightly by resort, all-inclusive resort packages typically include all-you-can-eat food options, unlimited alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and activities and entertainment along with your accommodation.

The following kids-free resorts provide all of these perks and more. Now, we’ll highlight the features that make these resorts stand out amongst the rest!

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun

With an array of high-quality dining options, numerous pools and unbeatable ocean views, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is a frontrunner when it comes to adults-only all-inclusive resorts. The ultimate spot for relaxation, this resort’s spa has a variety of treatments for those looking to enjoy a peaceful getaway. Plus, each room comes equipped with an aromatherapy kit for an elevated sensory experience. If you’re looking to truly relax, this is the resort for you!

Le Blanc Spa Resort

Another great option for a calming vacation in paradise, Le Blanc Spa Resort truly defines luxury. With Le Blanc’s personal butler service, each guest can kick back, relax and enjoy the royal treatment. The spa, steam room and sauna also help to make this the perfect place for an escape. Since this resort is conveniently located in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, you’ll also be close to all the action if that’s more your speed!

Excellence Riviera Cancun

The Excellence Resorts are some of the Caribbean’s most highly-rated resorts, and Excellence Riviera Cancun is no exception. This upscale adults-only all-inclusive has earned rave reviews for its unparalleled service and unique offerings, such as private beach dinners and cooking classes. For added luxury, upgrading to the Excellence Club will give you additional perks like a private pool, personal concierge service and upgraded food and drinks.

Secrets the Vine Cancun Resort & Spa

For the wine lovers out there- we’ve got the resort for you! Secrets the Vine Cancun boasts an impressive wine selection and complimentary wine tastings hosted daily by knowledgeable sommeliers. On top of the superb wine experience offered here, the property’s chic, modern style also earns Secrets the Vine a spot on our list. You won’t regret a stay at this thoughtfully designed all-inclusive.

Temptation Cancun

Hoping for a more lively vacation? Temptation Cancun is the place for you- but only if you’re okay with vibrant parties, risqué entertainment and non-stop fun. This one is adults-only for a reason, and it’s usually a preferred choice for singles and free-spirited travelers. Referred to as a playground for adults, this colorful resort is perfect for anyone hoping to unleash their wild side.

Haven Riviera Cancun

Situated on 250 acres of land, Haven Riviera Cancun is an oceanfront sanctuary perfect for those needing an escape. Despite having an expansive property, a stay at the Haven Riviera feels extremely intimate and peaceful. Anyone looking to unwind will love this resort’s spacious pools, yoga classes and cocktail tastings. Booking a swim-out suite here will ensure an even more private, luxurious experience.

Royalton CHIC Cancun

Known as an adults-only playspace, Royalton CHIC Cancun is another excellent option for travelers looking for an upbeat resort experience. With a rooftop cabana lounge and weekly themed pool parties, you won’t have to leave the resort to experience all of Cancun’s fun. The modern rooms and close proximity to the beach are bonuses as well!

ATELIER Playa Mujeres

Right when you arrive at ATELIER Playa Mujeres, you’ll feel like you’ve entered the ultimate tropical paradise. Intentionally designed with art, nature and relaxation in mind, every inch of this resort is truly breathtaking. Art enthusiasts will also appreciate the unique workshops offered here, such as the pottery class. Also, with more than 10 world-class restaurants to choose from, you’ll never be bored with ATELIER’s dining selection.

TRS Coral Hotel

Awarded as a top choice hotel by Agoda travelers, TRS Coral Hotel is the kind of resort that guests return to year after year. But what makes it so special? For one, the 5-star treatment here is unmatched. Every staff member goes above and beyond to accommodate guests, so the personal butler service is just the cherry on top. Since each suite features a private balcony, terrace or swim-up pool access, there’s no way you can go wrong with any of the rooms here.

Beloved Playa Mujeres

Much like its name suggests, Beloved Playa Mujeres is an adored all-inclusive option. Especially loved by honeymooners, this couples-only resort has an intimate property that combines the feel of a boutique hotel with the amenities of a luxury resort. Situated in an area with only a few other upscale resorts, Beloved Playa Mujeres is a secluded, relaxing haven that’s ideal for a romantic getaway.

Hyatt Zilara Cancun

Balance can be hard to achieve during vacations, but not with Hyatt Zilara Cancun. Situated on the Hotel Zone’s widest stretch of beach, this adults-only all-inclusive is conveniently located near the town’s trendiest restaurants and bustling nightclubs. However, when you’re on the property, it feels like you’re on your own private island. The resort’s countless cabanas and spa services will help ensure that you get the rest you need after indulging in all the fun that Cancun has to offer.

We hope that you enjoyed our list of Cancun adults-only all-inclusive resorts! For more advice on traveling to Cancun, check out our Mexico Travel Guide.