Seeing Incredible Sites Doesn’t Have to Break the Bank

In between paying bills, buying food and everyday expenses, saving for a holiday can be frustrating, or practically impossible! But it is possible for you and your family to go on a fabulous vacation that won’t break the bank.

It may not be luxurious, but by choosing to stay at the best value hotels or putting aside myths about hostels you can instantly bring the price of your trip down. Do that in tandem with picking some of the cheapest places to travel and you’re looking at the perfect romantic getaway, family vacation or spring break trip!

1. Guatemala

Often overlooked as a holiday hot spot, Guatemala boasts all the beauty of nature at rock bottom prices, with each Guatemalan Quetzal worth roughly the equivalent of $8 USD. Guatemala is home to some stunning world heritage sites, tropical resorts, volcanoes and more.

Hike up the steps of ancient Mayan palaces, frolic in Lake Atitlan, the most beautiful lake in the world, or tour the ancient colonial city of Antigua without draining your savings.

The Philippines are a much are affordable option for those seeking a budget travel destination.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / saiko3p

2. The Philippines

With beaches and scenery to rival even top tourist destinations such as the Caribbean, the Philippines are a much are affordable option for those seeking a budget travel destination. The Philippines’ tropical paradise is the best of Asia, and a literal jumping-off point for adventurers seeking to dive in the Philippines’ waters.

Explore some of the world’s most captivating reefs and heritage sites for an incredibly low cost.

If you’re interested in wildlife and nature look no further than South Africa.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / Straystone

3. South Africa

If you’re interested in wildlife and nature look no further than South Africa. Though much of the country is left untouched as a part of animal reserves, you and your family can still get up close and personal with much of South Africa’s wildlife through their guided safaris and the many meet and greets South Africa’s rehabilitation and conservation facilities offer guests.

If you have time, consider hiking through some of South Africa’s stunning national parks.