It’s Not Hard to Find Luxury in These Cities

Do you want to live like a royal? Indulge in sumptuous luxury? Travel the world five-stars at a time?

While spending money on an extravagant holiday isn’t hard to do, these 10 luxury destinations make it easier than ever before. Home to some of the wealthiest people in the world, these luxurious destinations top the list of ‘most expensive’ for their opulent venues, world famous sites, Michelin cuisine and more!

1. Tokyo, Japan

The capital city of Japan and the largest metropolis in the world, Tokyo is a finance giant. A combination of old and new, Tokyo remains the seat of the Emperor and the location of the Imperial Palace, while boasting some of the world’s most modern venues.

However, as so many metropolises often run, Tokyo’s accommodations, elite nightclubs, and five-star restaurants come with a heavy price tag. If you’re looking for the glitz, glamour and luxury of state-of-the-art facilities, looks no further than Tokyo.

Dubai is known for being a playground for the rich and famous.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Built atop billions of dollars’ worth of oil, Dubai is a city of wealth and luxury. Dubai has made a name for itself as hosting some of the world’s most expensive luxury resorts and hotels.

A playground for the rich and famous, Dubai’s impressive skyline is marked by imposing skyscrapers. Check into some of the city’s world-class hotels and resorts and you just might catch a glimpse of the many members of the royal families that frequent them.

Start in Manhattan to make your upscale vacation dreams come true.

3. New York City, USA

While New York City’s real estate is notoriously expensive, its luxury holidays are some of the most exclusive in the world. If you seek the best of the best, Manhattan is always a fantastic place to start.

Boasting world-class shopping, dining and hotels, New York is the most expensive and luxurious destination North America has to offer.