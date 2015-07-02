Pitch Your Tent at These Parks

Americans are known around the world as people who love the great outdoors. If you love fresh air, the exhilaration of becoming one with nature, and peace and serenity, America’s wide-open spaces have a lot to offer.

But with so many fantastic national parks to choose from finding the perfect camping destination for your trip can be a daunting task. Read on to learn about the 10 best camping destinations in the USA and why we thought them worthy of our list!

1. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Often topping lists of United States points of interest, Yellowstone National Park is one of the country’s best national parks, the most well-known, and one of the oldest. Founded in 1872, the park is home to an array of wildlife including numerous endangered species, several geothermal features, mountains, lakes, rivers, and canyons.

Though the park is largely located in Wyoming, its expansive size covers parts of Idaho and Montana. Yellowstone is most widely known for the famous geothermal geyser Old Faithful. Mountaineers, hikers and nature enthusiasts alike will revel in their surroundings with numerous camping sites, hiking and climbing trails to choose from.

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the USA’s finest UNESCO World Heritage Sites.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / grigphoto

2. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

One of the USA’s finest UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Grand Canyon National Park is, of course, home of the Grand Canyon – one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Established in 1919 the park is a popular camping and tourist destination. This one should definitely be on your bucket list!

Yosemite is open year round, making it one of the USA’s most visited national parks.Photo Credit: iStockPhoto / Gary Tognoni

3. Yosemite National Park, California

Yosemite National Park is yet another one of the USA’s stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Located in northern California, Yosemite is known for its impressive granite cliffs, clear waters and numerous activities open for guests to enjoy.

Yosemite is open year round, making it one of the USA’s most visited national parks. In addition to hiking and rock climbing, the park offers activities such as horseback riding, hiking tours, rafting and much more.

Although parts of the park close during the winter months, Yosemite continues to offer a variety of winter activities such as snowshoeing and skiing for those willing to bundle up and brave the elements.